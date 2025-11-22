2000s R&B Singer Sammie Believes That ‘Sinners’ Is Actually Based on His Life

Did anyone watch Sinners and think of Sammie, who sang “I Like It?” For the uninitiated, Sinners was a smash blockbuster by Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. It’s a vampire thriller flick set in 1930s Mississippi, where the blues reign supreme. Sure, there’s a character with the same exact name, but he sings nothing like the 2000s R&B star. However, let him tell it, Coogler and his team took heavy inspiration from him and his life, down to the spelling of his name.

Recently, Sammie spoke on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday Podcast. There, he claims that it’s no coincidence that the main character’s name is also his own. Moreover, he tries to mirror the emotional, thematic arcs that take place in the Michael B. Jordan-led thriller. “The movie Sinners was about a young man that they called Little Sammie. It was spelt the same way my name is spelt, not with a Y,” he says with a gravely serious look on his face. “Had he not been singing in that jook joint, the devil would’ve never stopped to come disrupt that party. I am led to believe that that movie mirrored, indirectly or directly, of my life. When I watched it, I cried.”

Sammie Says Sinners Is A Direct Reflection of His Life

“I’m attracted to chaos because it’s normal to me,” he continues. “Although I love peace… I’m used to verbal abuse. I’m used to violence. Don’t like it. Don’t want no parts of it, but it feels like home to me.”

Of course, this claim led fans to make fun of him in droves on X. One person merely noted the mindset Sammie has and how it manifested in his opinion of Sinners. “This is called main character syndrome,” they write in the replies. “It’s when you think you’re more important than you are and life revolves around you. A lot of people have it for real.”

However, the one earnest reply gets outweighed by a lot of teasing and legitimate confusion. For instance, one person just shrugged and wondered why Sammie couldn’t just say that the movie hit him personally. Why did it have to be some secret inspiration from his life? Meanwhile, another person notes how this is the exact kind of absurdity you hear mid haircut. “Barbers say sh*t like this while you sitting there for 45 minutes. The worse the take, the fresher the fade,” they tweet.