2000s R&B Star Shared Haunting Post Just Days Before Suffering Medical Emergency on Live Stream

Behind the scenes, Ray J has been battling more health woes than we know. During a livestream on Kick, he suffered a health scare that required him to be rushed to the hospital. As captured by TMZ, he was accompanied by medical professionals and the fire department as he lay shirtless on the couch.

The team attached equipment to his chest, suggesting that it might be another heart issue. Thankfully, he was able to walk of his own volition to the stretcher as he snacked on chips. His mother, Sonja Norwood, was also with him during the horrible medical emergency.

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Days prior, Ray J addressed all concerns about his health in an ominous post on Instagram. Reposted hours after his health scare, he admitted that he still never went to his doctor to check out his heart and liver functions. He shrugged that “my heart is still f**ked up,” and he’s accepted that one day he’ll just die.

“I wake up, and I know it. I still don’t give a f**k… Eventually, n***as is gon’ die. What else is gon’ happen?” he asked his fans. “The ambulance is gon’ come, and hopefully we make it through. But if we die, n***as will be like ‘it’s about time. We was waiting.’”

Ray J Shared Haunting Thoughts About His Health Days Before Suffering Medical Emergency

This isn’t his first time battling these health concerns in the public eye, either. At the beginning of January 2026, he was in the hospital for pneumonia and heart problems. At the time, he thanked everyone for their prayers, but feared that he wouldn’t make it to 2027.

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart’s only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me,” Ray J told his fans.

Months later, despite the clear health concerns, he stepped into the boxing ring against YouTuber Supah Hot Fire. At Adin Ross’ BrandRisk 14 MMA and boxing event, he was knocked out by the content creator. However, during the exhibition, Ray J’s heart slowed, and he fell over. Still, he tried to shake the cobwebs off and keep fighting before the officials called the fight off.

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