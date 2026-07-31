2002 GameCube Classic Is Joining The Nintendo Switch Online Library

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass library is growing this August and the latest update brings one of Mario’s classic GameCube adventures to the catalog.

Super Mario Sunshine Comes To Nintendo Classics Library August 13

Play video

Fans of 3D Mario adventures are likely well aware that up until now the best way to revisit Super Mario Sunshine on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 has been through the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.

Videos by VICE

Although that option is still available for gamers who already own the All-Stars collection, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers now have another option to access the 2002 title.

According to a new trailer announcement, Super Mario Sunshine will join the Nintendo Classics library on August 13, 2026.

For those who are unfamiliar with the classic GameCube 3D Mario title, here is a description:

“This title is an action game for the Nintendo GameCube released in 2002. Mario and his friends arrive on the southern paradise of Delfino Island for a vacation. However, Mario is falsely accused of vandalizing the island with graffiti. Promising to clean up the island, Mario sets out to prove his innocence and find the real culprit in order to recover the sun’s power, “Shine,” which was lost due to the graffiti. The game features water-based action, such as using a “pump” on his back to defeat enemies with water jets and fly through the air.”

Two New Virtual Boy Titles Arrive on August 4

Play video

While Expansion Pass subscribers are waiting for Super Mario Sunshine to arrive, they can also check out two new games arriving for the Virtual Boy on August 4. Cancelled Virtual Boy titles Zero Racers and D-Hopper (Dragon Hopper) are both arriving early next week.

Both of these titles are unique additions that should appear to retro gamers and fans of rare gaming experiences.

Zero Racers – This title is a racing game for the Virtual Boy. In a future where the 30th century is approaching in about 10 years, humanity, having declined from its former glory and now living underground, and having lost many emotions, holds a “RACE”. You compete for position by driving a floating machine around a course made up of connected square ducts for 5 laps. You must maintain a position within the specified range each lap, and if you finish in the top 3, you can advance to the next course. By using “Rapid,” which can be obtained by passing through rapid marks on the course, you can fly at high speed for a limited time.

D-Hopper – This title is an action game for the Virtual Boy. Prince Dorin of the Sky Kingdom is pursued by the rebellious minister Rexxar and falls deep underground. Rescued by fairies underground, Dorin sets out for the Sky Kingdom while searching for four spirits who have disappeared from the fairy kingdom. He progresses through the stages by jumping and flapping to move across floating platforms in the air and defeating enemies that stand in his way. When he finds the spirits, he can transform into a dragon that can use special abilities.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Nintendo Switch news and updates.

Super Mario Sunshine will be available in the Nintendo Classics library on August 13, 2026 for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass tier.