2002 GameCube Classic Shadow Drops Today on Nintendo Classics

The September Nintendo Direct was full of surprise announcements, including the reveal that a popular GameCube action adventure title is joining the Nintendo Classics library on Nintendo Switch 2 today.

Star Fox Adventures Joins Nintendo Switch Classics Library

Play video

Star Fox is getting a battle mode free update on Nintendo Switch 2, but that isn’t the only news that fans of the franchise got during the September Nintendo Direct presentation. Retro gaming fans will also be happy to learn that 2002’s Star Fox Adventures is coming to the Nintendo GameCube Nintendo Classics collection later today.

Videos by VICE

“Star Fox Adventures is landing on Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics later today! Alongside his pal Tricky, Fox explores a planet populated by dinosaurs, but who knows what they might uncover?”

As a reminder, the GameCube collection in the Nintendo Classics library is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 console owners who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online membership program. With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, Nintendo Switch 2 players can access a collection of Nintendo GameCube games to play.

Star Fox Adventures was originally developed by Rare and published by Nintendo for the GameCube in the early 2000s. The story takes place roughly eight years after the events of Star Fox 64, but the gameplay is very different from the usual Star Fox on-rails adventure.

The game has two main modes, Adventure Mode and Arwing Mode. In Adventure Mode, players will explore, battle, and solve their way through levels on foot. The other half of the game takes places in Arwing Mode and will feel much more familiar to fans of the usual Star Fox formula.

Be sure to check back soon for more Star Fox news and other updates from the September Nintendo Direct.

Star Fox Adventures is available starting on September 9 through Nintendo Classics.