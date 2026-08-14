2002 Nintendo 3D Platformer is Now Available On Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nostalgic Nintendo fans can now revisit one of Mario’s early 2000’s 3D adventures thanks to the latest update to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack game catalog.

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The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack game catalog gained a huge hit this week with the addition of the GameCube’s Super Mario Sunshine. The classic 3D Mario platforming adventure is available to stream now for Expansion Pack subscribers.

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Super Mario Sunshine originally released in 2002 during the GameCube era and was the main Mario title available during that console generation. The game was a popular installment in the ongoing Mario franchise, but never received a direct sequel. It certainly had big shoes to fill as it was the first 3D Mario game to follow Mario 64, which was a groundbreaking title when it launched in 1996.

The game was confirmed for the Nintendo Switch Online Classics library earlier this summer and officially became available to play starting on August 13, 2026. For those who might be too young to have played it the first time around, or who simply didn’t have a GameCube, here is the official description of it:

“This title is an action game for the Nintendo GameCube released in 2002. Mario and his friends arrive on the southern paradise of Delfino Island for a vacation. However, Mario is falsely accused of vandalizing the island with graffiti. Promising to clean up the island, Mario sets out to prove his innocence and find the real culprit in order to recover the sun’s power, “Shine,” which was lost due to the graffiti. The game features water-based action, such as using a “pump” on his back to defeat enemies with water jets and fly through the air.”

Currently, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions comes out to about $49.99 for a full year. The added benefits of Expansion Pack over the standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription offer gamers an expanded Nintendo Classics library including Gamecube, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and Virtual Boy titles.

Some of the other biggest hits available in the Classics library include Banjo Kazooie, Claymates, Donkey Kong Country, Double Dragon, Dr. Mario, and loads more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and other Nintendo Switch Online updates.

Super Mario Sunshine is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.