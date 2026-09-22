2002 PS2 and Xbox Game Remaster Is Getting a Physical Edition for Modern Consoles

After a digital release in March 2026, this remaster of a 2002 classic is receiving a special physical edition for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this November.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered Gets Physical Release

Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics surprised retro gaming fans with the Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remaster. The game digitally launched on PC and consoles and definitely an updated version of the 2002 action-adventure title.

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Now, retro gaming fans who value their physical collection can plan to add the title their shelves when the holiday shopping season arrives. Crystal Dynamics has teamed up with PLAION to release a physical version of the game on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

The physical release comes in standard boxed form or in a Deluxe Edition, which includes SteelBook casing, an 80-page art book, a soundtrack CD, a digital comic reader with three Legacy of Kain comics, and a demo of the unreleased Legacy of Kain: The Dark Prophecy.

Nintendo Switch fans will definitely want to be aware that the Switch version of the box includes a download code, rather than a physical cartridge in the box.

Pre-orders are available now and the physical edition launches on November 13 across consoles.

Retro gaming fans who aren’t familiar with the game already can expect to find the following features:

Dual Protagonist Play as both Kain and Raziel, each with distinct abilities, combat styles, and perspectives that shape how the story unfolds.

Dark Fantasy and Rewarding Puzzles Explore ruined cities, ancient temples, and towering strongholds filled with environmental puzzles, challenging enemies, and horrible secrets.

Faithfully Remastered for Modern Play Updated HD visuals, refined controls, and a modernized camera, with the option to switch between modern and classic presentation at any time.

Character Skins Earn alternate skins for both Kain and Raziel inspired by the Legacy of Kain canon. This remaster includes fully localized UI and subtitles for all supported languages but some bonus and archival materials including the Encyclopedia, Lost Levels introductions, Arcane Tomes, and archival Comics are in English only.



Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered has been updated with new HD graphics, refined controls, and a modernized game camera with the ability to toggle between the HD and original presentation any time. This new edition also boasts a photo mode, alternate character skins, a comprehensive lore reader, and unreleased content and ‘lost levels’ from the original game.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered is available now digitally. The physical edition will release in November 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.