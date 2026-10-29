2003 Puzzle Game Arrives on Modern Consoles This Week

More than twenty years after its original console release, this puzzle game inspired by board game mechanics is making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

Marl Jong Is Available Now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

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Marl Jong originally released in Japan in 2003 for the 32-bit console era. The game is inspired by mahjong game mechanics and takes place in the same universe as Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure.

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The title is likely one that many western gamers would be unfamiliar with, but thanks to the latest Arcade Archives release they now have the chance to check it out on modern hardware.

“This is a game in which you go on an adventure while competing in “MARL JONG” matches with the people of Marl Kingdom. With simple controls, gameplay progresses smoothly! Furthermore, you can enjoy heated battles using character-specific “Special Moves” and comeback-enabling “Cheat Techniques”.

The announcement also teases that unrevealed episodes of Marl that were not told in the main story will also be disclosed.

The Console Archives version of Marl Jong released on October 29, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. This version is available for $11.99.

Shoppers should keep in mind that if they are unable to find the game listed in the online store, it may not be available in their area. Additionally, consumers should note that the game includes only the Japanese version. Please note that all in-game text is in Japanese only.

As always, the Console Archives version attempts to recreate the original experience, but also delivers a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple new save points

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Marl Jong joins the already impressive Console Archives lineup of titles. Just in recent months Hamster has added Raiden Project, The Drug Store, Bubble Bobble, and tons of others in weekly updates.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Marl Jong is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.