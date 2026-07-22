2005 PS2 Fullmetal Alchemist Game Finally Gets English Language Support

More than twenty years after its original Japanese launch, the third installment in the Square Enix PS2-era Fullmetal Alchemist series is finally getting English language support thanks to fan group Anime Game Translations.

Fullmetal Alchemist 3: The Girl Who Succeeds God English SUpport Arrives

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When the Square Enix PS2 Fullmetal Alchemist games made their way to North America in 2005, the third installment was the only one that was not included. Both Fullmetal Alchemist and the Broken Angel and Fullmetal Alchemist 2: Curse of the Crimson Elixir received English language versions, but Fullmetal Alchemist 3: The Girl Who Succeeds God was left behind.

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Luckily, PS2 fans who want to experience the game in English can finally get a chance to do so thanks to the fan group Anime Game Translations. The AGT have developed a patch that is the work of the hacker Illidan and translators SONICMAN69 and Iredc, along with a few others.

According to the group:

“The final entry in the Fullmetal Alchemist action RPG trilogy on PS2, based on the incredibly successful manga and anime of the same name. The game has nine action packed chapters, a theme song (Scars of Sadness) written and performed by Nana Kitade, fully animated original cutscenes from Bones, and a brand new co-op multiplayer battle mode.”

For those unfamiliar with the series, the PS2 era Fullmetal Alchemist titles are action RPGs inspired by the famous manga and anime. The third game’s story continues to follow Edward and Alphonse’s story and adventures. Players don’t necessarily need to have played through the first two games to follow along and enjoy the story in The Girl Who Succeeds God.

“Ed and Al receive a letter from Colonel Roy Mustang leading them to the northern city of Valdolla to investigate rumors of the Philosopher’s Stone. They soon get involved with a mysterious girl with a strange power and a militant religious group who seem determined to revive a goddess to destroy the world.”

The new AGT patch adds subtitles to the game’s animated cutscenes and the ability to use the left analogue stick in the present giving menu, to make it consistent with other menus.

Retro gaming fans who are interested in the unofficial patch can learn more through the AGT Team’s website. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

Fullmetal Alchemist 3: The Girl Who Succeeds God is available now.