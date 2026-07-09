2005 Puzzle Game Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

A new lineup of Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass games has been revealed and the lineup is a very exciting one for fans of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance era.

Nintendo Online Expands Game Boy and GBA Library

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July is here and Nintendo is ready to once again expand its retro catalog for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The July game updates include three classic Game Boy titles available to all subscribers and one Game Boy Advance title for those who have upgraded to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass tier.

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The biggest highlight of the month is likely the GBA Dr. Mario & Puzzle League drop. The 2005 compilation is jam-packed with hours of exciting puzzle gameplay for players to dig into. For those unfamiliar with Puzzle League, it is actually the localized version of Japan’s famous Panel de Pon.

Additionally, the inclusion of Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 is also going to be a popular one. This 1994 Game Boy title is a direct sequel to Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and the first installment of the Wario Land series

The full July 2026 game updates drop includes:

Game Boy for Nintendo Switch Online members: Fortified Zone Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 The Sword of Hope II

Game Boy Advance for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion members: Dr. Mario & Puzzle League



That should be just about everything subscribers need to know about the latest Nintendo Switch Online drop. There will likely be more titles arriving in August, so keep an eye out for those announcements in the coming weeks.

In addition to the latest drop, retro gaming who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online can also check out tons of other classics like 1080 Snowboarding, Battletoads, Banjo Kazooie, and many more. The growing catalog includes more than 150 games across the NES, SNES, Game Boy, N64, GBA, GameCube, Virtual Boy, and SEGA eras of console gaming.

Between the Nintendo Switch Online catalog and the recent Console Archives releases, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles have become a great device for fans of retro gaming. Just last week the shop added a 1998 classic action game, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for new Nintendo Switch and retro gaming news and updates.

All four new Nintendo Switch Online games are available to play now with an active subscription.