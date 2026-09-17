2012 Hack-and-Slash Cult Hit Is Finally Getting a Sequel After 15 Years

15 years after the launch of her debut game, the pop and cute high school girl zombie hunter is returning in 2027 with a full sequel.

Lollipop chainsaw 2 BAck2Back Gameplay Reveal

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During Tokyo Game show Dragami Games revealed a new title coming in 2027 called Lollipop Chainsaw 2 Back2Back.

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This is a completely new title in the Lollipop Chainsaw series. Please look forward to the adventures of the protagonist Juliet, who returns in a new outfit and even more powerful than before.

“Juliet returns, in a brand-new outfit and with even more power, to a rebuilt San Romero, now transformed into “Jaredwood,” a sprawling metropolis built around the film industry. When a mysterious director traps her inside his twisted zombie movie, Juliet must fight alongside her allies, uncover the conspiracy behind the chaos, and stop a new threat posed by the Corrupted Realm zombies.”

The gameplay reveals eight full minutes of footage and more details will be revealed in the coming months ahead of its 2027 release window. The announcement did not specify how far into 2027 the game would launch or if there would be ports to other platforms beyond PS5.

Gamers who never checked out the original installment in the franchise can currently find Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP on sale across digital storefronts.

Sale details:

Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One – September 17th, 2026 (Thu) 9:00 AM – October 16th, 2026 (Fri) 8:59 AM

Steam – September 17th, 2026 (Thu) 2:00 AM – October 1st, 2026 (Thu) 2:00 AM

Sales for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and GOG.com will be held soon

That’s all of the information that was shared so far, but more details will be arriving soon. Attendees at TGS2026 were able to visit the booth to find a playable demo station for Lollipop Chainsaw 2 Back2Back and find cosplayer Peach Milky, the official ambassador for the Lollipop Chainsaw series, at the booth in a new costume of the main character, Juliet.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Lollipop Chainsaw and Tokyo Game Show news and updates.

Lollipop Chainsaw 2 Back2Back releases in 2027 for PS5.