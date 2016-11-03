Holy Shit, “Juju On That Beat” Just Got a Video

It’s the most viral song of 2016. It had The Rock and Shaq uploading videos of themselves dancing YouTube. It had yours truly, drunk on a rooftop at 11pm, learning the moves from a tutorial online. The one, the only, “Juju On That Beat” by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall. And it now has an official video.

Since the single’s world domination back in September, the teenaged duo from Detroit have laid kind of low, probably surveying their many options. After the track has seen more than 30 million streams on Spotify, the duo probably figured it was time to release a clip.

The video, which is just as cheeky and dorky as the song itself, sees the Zays moving into a new neighbourhood, causing a small-sized ruckus, and getting in zero trouble for it because they’re so damn likeable. It also appears to feature one of the kids whose Juju went super viral.

Watch it below, and continue trying not to think about the time the Zays taught Kelly Ripa the Juju.

