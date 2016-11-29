2017 is Already Amazing Because Frank Ocean is Headlining London’s Lovebox Festival

Some albums feel like they were written for the sole purpose of being swayed to in a field by thousands of really emotional drunk people, and Frank Ocean’s Blond(e) is one such album (listen to “Nikes” and tell me I’m wrong). It’s a good job, then, that Lovebox has announced him as their 2017 Friday night headliner via Twitter, in what they’re calling a “London festival exclusive” (which means a Frank Glastonbury appearance isn’t yet ruled out).



Lovebox will take place over the weekend of the 14th and 15th of July in East London’s Victoria Park, and was headlined last year by Major Lazer and LCD Soundsystem which is pretty solid form.



The rest of the 2017 line-up is yet to be announced, but for my money it doesn’t actually matter because, let’s face it, everybody will just be there to get their holy blessing from Frank Ocean. See you in the pit. I will be the extremely crying girl.



You can buy tickets for Lovebox Festival 2017 here (they start at £49.50 + booking fee) and see the announcement below:



(Image via Vimeo)