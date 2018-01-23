Here Are the Nominees for the 2018 Oscars

Today, the latest leg of the awards season will undoubtably launch us into weeks of debate with the announcement of the nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Will Get Out get a shot at Best Picture? Will Greta Gerwig be recognized for her directorial debut with Lady Bird? Will Sufjan Stevens make us all cry uncontrollably with a performance of a song from Call Me by Your Name? And which films will rival the frontrunner, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, after its recent awards sweep?

Find out who will have their chance at taking home a mini gold guy on March 4 during Tuesday’s live announcement on the Academy Awards’ YouTube channel. The two-part broadcast will kick off at around 8:22 AM EST and wrap up just before 9 AM, but if you like sleeping in, we’ll have the whole list of nominees printed here below.

Best Picture:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor:

Timotheé Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Original Song:

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Best Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short Film:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Moo

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

Dekalb Elementary

Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wate/All of Us

Best Original Score:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Film Editing:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Documentary, Short Subject:

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Documentary Feature:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island



