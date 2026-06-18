2020 Horror Game From Silent Hill Remake Developer Out Now on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to take scares on the go with the new release of this 2020 first-person horror title.

Observer: System Redux Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 June 18

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Observer: System Redux released in 2020 and brought visual enhancements and new content to the cyberpunk horror detective game from Blooper Team. Six years after this definitely edition released, Nintendo Switch 2 players are not getting their own release, as well.

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Nintendo Switch 2’s version of Observer: System Redux released on June 18 and is available now. Players can find the game on the Nintendo eShop.

According to the press release, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Observer: System Redux gives players unprecedented freedom in experiencing this modern classic. Players will be able to enjoy the game anywhere at any time when playing in handheld mode, or play docked to experience the game in its highest visual fidelity.

This new version of the game also supports the mouse feature of the Joy-Con 2 controllers, as well as optional motion controls for even deeper immersion.

For gamers who aren’t familiar with the original release, Observer: System Redux puts players in control of an Observer – a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, the player character hack into the darkest corners of their suspects’ minds. Players will creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever the investigation may require.

Some of the game’s key features include:

Become a Neural Detective – You play as Daniel Lazarski, an elite investigator of the future portrayed by late cyberpunk icon Rutger Hauer. As an Observer, you hack into the minds of suspects to extract clues and evidence. Anything they felt, thought, or remembered can and will be used to solve your case.

– You play as Daniel Lazarski, an elite investigator of the future portrayed by late cyberpunk icon Rutger Hauer. As an Observer, you hack into the minds of suspects to extract clues and evidence. Anything they felt, thought, or remembered can and will be used to solve your case. Eat Their Dreams – Using a device known as the Dream Eater, hack into the minds of the dead and dying to relive their final moments to explore their fears and obsessions. Delve into these twisted neural mazes and search for clues that can help you find the elusive killer.

– Using a device known as the Dream Eater, hack into the minds of the dead and dying to relive their final moments to explore their fears and obsessions. Delve into these twisted neural mazes and search for clues that can help you find the elusive killer. Take in the Atmosphere of 2084 – Enter a world ravaged by war and cyber-plague, where life is cheap and hope is scarce. Where most people will do anything to escape their grim existence. Virtual realities, mind-altering drugs, neural implants – pick your poison and drift away into a blissful oblivion. But remember, no matter how deep you go, you can never hide from an Observer.

Be sure to check back soon for more news on all things Nintendo Switch 2 and other horror game updates.

Observer: System Redux is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.