The Photos That Defined 2022

January

A young girl is given a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 in Beijing, China. Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

February

Residents of Kyiv flee the city. Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images.

March

A Ukrainian servicemen helps people gathered under a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

April

A member of the Israeli security forces raises his baton in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque during clashes with Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

May

Israeli police clash with mourners carrying the casket of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem. AP Photo/Maya Levin, File

June

Abortion-rights activists clash with anti-abortion activists outside the US Supreme Court after the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned, ending the federal right to abortion. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

July

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka swim in the pool at the presidential palace after storming the residence. AP Photo/STR

August

People attempt to cross a river during flooding in Pakistan. Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images

September

People visit Buckingham Palace to pay their respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

October

Shoes collected from the scene of the Halloween crowd crush in South Korea that killed more than 150 people. Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images.

November

Protester holds up a Mahsa Amini jersey before the start of the World Cup game between Iran and Wales. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

December

Former President Pedro Castillo's supporters clash with riot police while protesting to demand his release and the dissolution of Congress. Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images