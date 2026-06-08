2023 Hit RPG Gets One Final Update and A Switch 2 Port

One of the best independent games of 2023 is ready to drop its final update with a brand-new Sunset Edition of the game.

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Sea of Stars was a major hit with critics and fans when it released in 2023. The game was nominated for a number of game of the year awards from various outlets and ended up securing the Best Independent Game title at The Game Awards.

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Now, two years later, the team is ready to celebrate the title’s final update with the release of the Sunset Edition. Sea of Stars Sunset Edition was revealed via a video update showcasing refinements and new ports to all available platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 (GameShare enabled).

Some of the key features of the big updated include:

Revisited balancing for Normal and Hard modes

Detailed new key art from artist Bryce Kho

Brand new opening that sets the table for the game’s story, its characters and the world they inhabit

The new cinematic allows returning players to put faces to Sea of Stars’ heroes of the past for the first time, with new scenes recalling the grim cataclysm they endured

Players who already own the base game can download the Sunset Edition update for free now on PC (Steam & GOG), Nintendo Switch 1/2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Sea of Stars Nintendo Switch 2 port is available on the Nintendo eShop today. The new version is available as a free upgrade for any players who already own the Switch 1 version of the title.

As for what is next, after seven years, two major updates to Sea of Stars’ main campaign and a free, multihour encore DLC adventure, developer and publisher Sabotage has fully transitioned to its third game, dubbed “Project Sparrow.” At this point, very few details are known about Project Sparrow, but we do know that it will be retro inspired and that it will take place in the same shared universe as Sea of Stars and The Messenger.

Players will have to continue waiting for more Project Sparrow information, which might not come for a while. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Sea of Stars and what is next for the team at Sabotage Studio.

Sea of Stars is available now on PC, modern consoles, and mobile devices.