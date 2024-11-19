2024’s Most Controversial Game Is on Sale for an Astronomically Low Price

Don’t you love a good sale? Black Friday is around the corner, and you know the deals are gonna be flowing! So, how about the deal of a lifetime? From now until December 3, you can receive a Digital Deluxe Edition of one of 2024’s most, uh… talked about games! On the Epic Games Store, for only $4.99 from its original price of $99.99, you can own a copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!

Eh? …EH? Unless there are sweeping sales, I usually wouldn’t make one major discount a whole to-do. However, with such noteworthy company? How can I not spruce up the place a bit to accommodate such a superstar? It would seem as though Warner Bros. really, really wants people to play this game. A 95% sale is unheard of!

Videos by VICE

I’m always the first to say, “Game development is hard! We shouldn’t delight in dunking on a game because, at the end of the day, someone cared enough to make it!” Indeed, Rocksteady did their absolute best to salvage this. Ultimately, though, this was another casualty in a long line of ill-fated live-service games that flew too close to the sun.

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

take advantage of this sale before it’s over

Honestly? Objectively, it’s a phenomenal deal. Getting a $100 product for $5 — you can’t get much better than that! But, of course, that comes at the cost of actually playing the game. Admittedly, the game’s story, at least, was interesting the first time around without thinking about the nitty-gritty details. Upon mulling everything over, though? Yeah, it’s… rough, man.

To be fair. The game’s seen a recent shower of praise on Steam due to a bunch of folks taking advantage of a sale! “Not sure why this game continues to get so much hate. Played thru the main campaign and finished it in about 12 hours and then there are a bunch of post endgame things to do with their seasons….all of which seem to be free,” says Steam user, jimdominick.

“I think the only things that cost money are the cosmetic stuff which I don’t care about. If you ever played Crackdown…take the best parts of that game combined with a looter shooter and the DC comics lore….and that’s what this game is. If you want to 100% the game…that’s a huge grind…but if you are just looking for a fun game to play…you can’t go wrong with this especially at ~$13 as it seems to be on sale a lot.” Hey. No beating a grade-A sale, right?