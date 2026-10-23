2025 Game of the Year Contender is Releasing on Mobile This Year

Dispatch released almost exactly a year ago and the hit 2025 game is celebrating its anniversary in a big way with new modes and a brand-new way to play.

Dispatch Arrives on Mobile December 9, 2026

Play video

Dispatch was a breakout hit in 2025 and managed to bring in a ton of awards thanks to its incredible voice acting and compelling narrative. There were some critics of the actual gameplay, but the strength of the narrative seemed to be enough to make it a fan-favorite.

Videos by VICE

Now, the team behind Dispatch is announcing a brand-new way to play the game. Dispatch comes to iOS and Android December 9, with support for Google Play Games on PC.

Additionally, the first four episodes are free. That means you can play the entire opening half of the story, and then the choice is yours: keep going, or leave the team hanging. Here are the key details from the announcement:

Release date: December 9, 2026

December 9, 2026 Platforms: iOS, Android, and Google Play Games on PC.

iOS, Android, and Google Play Games on PC. Price: The first four episodes are free. Unlock the full game for $19.99 USD (prices will vary by region).

The first four episodes are free. Unlock the full game for $19.99 USD (prices will vary by region). What’s Included: The base game, rebuilt for touch and vertical play.

The base game, rebuilt for touch and vertical play. Regions: All regions where PC and console are sold except China and Japan.

All regions where PC and console are sold except China and Japan. Where: Pre-register on Google Play and pre-order on the App Store coming soon.

The anniversary celebration also included the announcement of Commentary and Story Modes. Deluxe Edition DLC owners get the two new behind-the-scenes playable game modes, free.

Commentary Mode – Over 16 hours of commentary across every episode, with two tracks to choose from in the Settings: Cast or Crew. Different choices unlock different commentary, so your playthrough could share new insights every time you play it. You’ll hear from Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, and more of the cast, plus the people who wrote, directed, and designed the game.

Storyboard Mode – lay all of Dispatch the way it was first drawn. Every episode, start to finish, as the original storyboard animatics, so you can see how the scenes and characters were designed before a single frame was animated.

Lots of PC and console gamers have already played through Dispatch at this point, but it should be very interesting to see if this release helps bring the title in front of a wider audience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more gaming news and updates.

Dispatch is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series consoles. Dispatch releases on mobile December 9, 2026.