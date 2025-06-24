2025 Is the Year of ‘Warhammer 40K’, It Seems. ‘Warhammer Skulls’ Breaks Records for Wishlists, Views, and Everything in Between

Warhammer 40K has been around for what feels like forever, but it seems like it’s got more fans than ever before. The recent Warhammer Skulls event that took place on May 22 garnered more attention than any other year, and for good reason. Plenty of exciting new releases were teased, alongside updates to some of our favorite Warhammer games. With over 30 million views combined across platforms, it seems like 40K is going into its best year ever.

Four Games Got Six-Digit Wishlist Numbers, All Because of ‘Warhammer Skulls’ and Its Bevy of Announcements

We saw a ton of interesting new games set in the Warhammer universe. Teasers for sequels, and even a remaster of a cult classic. But it seems like folks are even more excited for the future of the franchise. Four unreleased games got massive Steam Wishlist numbers due to the showcase. Dark Heresy, Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition, and Boltgun 2 saw massive success due to the showcase, breaking into the top 15 most Wishlisted games during the week. It seems like the appeal of Warhammer is reaching further than ever before.

It’s easy to see why people would fall in love with the franchise, honestly. Anything from 3rd-person shooters to Kart Racers, there’s bound to be a Warhammer game that encompasses all of your fantasies. With 30 million viewers on the Skull presentation, alongside an additional 15 million views across all of the trailers, that’s a lot of fans hungry to get engrossed in the world. With good reason. The lore and worldbuilding of Warhammer 40K is incredible. But if you’re looking to dive deeper into the more “fantasy” laden elements of the lore, they’ve got you covered, too.

Before getting engrossed in the franchise myself, I never realized how deep it was. There’s so much here for players and fans of all types, and Warhammer Skulls proves that. 30 million people tuning in is no joke. There’s been a lot of goodwill toward the community, as well. Massive free updates to Space Marine 2, alongside other titles. A huge new DLC campaign for Rogue Trader. The fun, apparently, never stops if you’re a Warhammer fan.