2025 Soulslike Action RPG Is Officially Getting a Sequel

After a successful 2025 launch, this soulslike action RPG is spinning up a development team to begin production on a sequel.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel is IN The Works

Screenshot: Leenzee

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was a bit of a surprise hit when it released in the summer of 2025. The game quickly earned flattering review scores and holds a Mostly Positive ranking on Steam based on more than 5,000 reviews.

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Now, just a year after its original launch, it sounds like the game’s creator is ready to confirm that a new title is being developed as a follow-up to the soulslike RPG.

The game’s creator explained that the Wuchang story is not over and that 505 Games will be working on a brand-new chapter:

“The story of Wuchang is not over. Chengdu Indolphinity and 505 Games will embark on a new journey together, opening a brand-new chapter for this story rooted in Eastern soil.”

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers creative director Xia Siyuan went on to offer some early details about the project’s development team.

“We are delighted to once again enter into a deep partnership with 505 Games under our new studio brand, Chengdu Indolphinity. As a development team made up of Chinese creators, we firmly believe that profound cultural heritage is our greatest competitive strength.

“505 Games respects the creative process and understands developers’ needs. Our philosophies are highly aligned, giving us great confidence in the long-term future of the series. We take player and community feedback seriously while remaining committed to our original vision and cultural roots. We will strive to deliver higher quality and a more complete experience in response to players’ long-standing expectations.”

It sounds like development is just kicking off, so players will likely need to wait at least a few years before they actually get their hands on this sequel.

For gamers who missed Wuchang: Fallen Feathers when it first arrived, the game is set in the land of Shu during the dark and tumultuous late Ming Dynasty, plagued with warring factions and a mysterious illness spawning monstrous creatures. Some of the game’s key features include:

Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey

Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the follow up to Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

The Wuchang: Fallen Feathers sequel has not have an official title or release window at this time.