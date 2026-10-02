2025’s Game of the Year is Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month

A new month has arrived, which means plenty of new games are going to be arriving on Xbox Game Pass, but unfortunately a handful of very popular titles are also preparing to rotate off out of the library when October 15 arrives.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Seven Other Games LEave Xbox Game Pass on October 15

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

October has arrived and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be diving into a new lineup of games before long. Although many Ultimate subscribers are likely focused on the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day release date, there are also a handful of very popular titles that are rotating off of the service halfway through this month.

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The biggest hit for many gamers will be the removal of 2025’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The RPG was a major hit last year and won tons of Game of the Year awards from various outlets.

Here is the full lineup of titles that are confirmed to leave Xbox Game Pass on October 15, 2026:

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Console, PC, Cloud

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Console, PC, Cloud

Crime Scene Cleaner – Console, PC, Cloud

Donut County – Console, PC, Cloud

Evil West – Console, PC, Cloud

Pacific Drive – Console, PC, Cloud

The Casting of Frank Stone – Console, PC, Cloud

Nova Roma – PC

Luckily, Expedition 33 is not a super long RPG, which means two weeks is still plenty of time to check out the game before it leaves or revisit it for one more playthrough. Expedition 33 players can make it through the main story in under 30 hours. Completionists will likely spend closer to 70 hours or so if they’re trying to 100% the experience.

As always, subscribers who want to maintain access to any of these titles can purchase them at a discount as long as they act while the titles are still a part of the Game Pass library.

Either way, players who want to make their way through the game before October 15 should have enough time to do so, as long as they get started soon.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates as the October lineup continues to arrive.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.