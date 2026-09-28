2026 MTV VMAs: Gener8ion and Yung Lean Smash a Moonman While Performing ‘Storm II’ Live With a Mesmerizing Dance Crew

Gener8ion and Yung Lean’s “Storm II” was a dark horse nominee for Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs. To mark the occasion, the duo performed the track live on stage for the first time. And they brought their mesmerizing dance crew with them.

The performance was introduced by actor Brandon Sklenar and Survivor host Jeff Probst. Yung Lean recreated the aesthetic of the “Storm” music video by stomping through the backstage area. He was dressed in a prep school outfit. He walked over to a table and picked up a moonman, or moon person.

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Statue in hand, Lean hurried out onto the stage, paused in front of the MTV VMAs crowd, and then smashed it. Afterwards, he marched over to a riser full of prep schoolers and took his place in the middle as the chaotic and intrancing dance routine began.

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La coreo que no verás en un concierto de Rosalía ni Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/PDBdadWS8s — 𝙴𝚍𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚘 𝚅𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚎𝚟𝚊 (@e__VILLANUEVA) September 28, 2026

The short film music video for “Storm” and “Storm II” are truly sights to behold. They are brilliant displays of art direction, with amazing choreography by French-Belgian choreographer and dancer Damien JALET.

Yung Lean threw an MTV VMAs moonman statue on the ground while performing “Storm II”

Regarding the nature of Yung Lean’s character and his cast[class]mates, Esquire noted: “They do what boys generally get up to: push people’s faces in loos, jump off tall buildings, smoke bongs in empty classrooms.

The magazine’s editors noted, “There are some nice details that may remind you of your schooldays – the Tippexed blazer lining, the general sense of youthful doom – but this is a heightened retelling of school. Without a teacher in sight, the boys are free to beat each other bloody and fuck around with fire extinguishers in the bathroom stalls and participate in a highly choreographed class photo.”

Summing up their take, Esquire added, “This short film certainly is a world apart from the hazy, neon-lit high school worlds popularised most recently by Petra Collins and Euphoria. With that teen series potentially ending, are we going to see a resurgence to gritty, grey realism? It is almost like people are not feeling too hopeful about the future.”

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