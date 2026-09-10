2026 Music Photography Awards Finalists Prove There’s Nothing Quite Like a Concert Experience

Abbey Road Studios has picked the finalists for the 2026 Music Photography Awards after some tough deliberation from the judges. The competition is also marking its fifth year with a guest category celebrating an iconic music scene. 50 Years of Punk highlights the profound history of the genre, from its underground roots to emerging subgenres, to how it shaped fashion and youth culture around the world.

But what the Music Photography Awards really showcases is the unique experience of live music. For many, nothing else quite matches the transcendent energy of a concert. That energy is still keenly felt, even when translated into still photographs. Sometimes it feels like live music exists in a space beyond time. Surely the ability to hear a photograph doesn’t follow the laws of physics and reality.

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The award categories include Portrait, Music Moment of the Year, Emerging Photographer of the Year, Behind the Scenes, Underground Scenes, and Live Music. According to judges, the competition was close. But these finalists represent some of the best music photography happening right now.

Concert Photography Captures Anticipation, Euphoria, and Emotions of the Live Music Experience

The Music Photography Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 24, 2026, with Abbey Road Studios announcing the finalists just a couple of weeks before. All final entries from each category are available to view on the official website.

The Portrait category showcases up-close and personal compositions with artists like Billy Idol, Warren Ellis, and the OGM of Ho99o9. In the Festivals category, photographers captured Glastonbury and Download Festival, highlighting moments in the crowd.

Music Moment of the Year is where these photographers really show off their skills. These range from a moment of brotherly connection with Oasis, to Kendrick Lamar’s thematic Super Bowl Halftime Show, to a rowdy Lambrini Girls show with Phoebe Lunny leaping into the crowd and Charli XCX burning down Brat.

The Behind the Scenes category also features some showstopping imagery. In one entry, Black Honey guitarist/vocalist Izzy Baxter Philips preps for a music video shoot in the doorway of a venue bathroom, the walls covered in stickers and graffiti. Another features Kevin Parker of Tame Impala sitting on the stoop outside of what looks like a dive bar, but is really a pensive moment while shooting a music video.

One behind-the-scenes image, captured in black and white, shows a young fan’s reflection in a mirror as she does her makeup. Sitting outside of the venue before a My Chemical Romance concert with several other girls, this unique perspective captures the anticipation of getting ready to see a beloved band.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage