2026 Turn-Based RPG Is Coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Following PC Release

This fall Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 owners are going to be able to purchase a highly-rated, board-game inspired RPG that is currently exclusive to PC.

Viractal Comes to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in October

Viractal is a board-game style RPG that was developed by Sting and released on PC earlier this year, on January 26. The game has mostly flown under the radar due to the near non-stop release schedule of hit after hit that the first half of this year has had. That said, Viractal does currently have a “Very Positive” review score average based on all current Steam ratings.

Videos by VICE

The board-game style RPG is about to get a chance to connect with an even bigger audience, now developers have announced a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 release for the game. Viractal is officially coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 1.

The game will cost $19.99 on Nintendo Switch and there will also be a $4.99 Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade option available.

For those who haven’t checked the game out yet, here are some of its key features:

Freely explore a procedurally generated miniature world – Each time you play, the whimsical yet intricate world transforms before your eyes. With limited time to explore, every step is full of excitement: What will happen next? What will I find?

– Each time you play, the whimsical yet intricate world transforms before your eyes. With limited time to explore, every step is full of excitement: What will happen next? What will I find? A fusion of card battles and board game strategy – Use a wide variety of cards to defeat your enemies. Collect countless cards and build your own custom deck and powerful combos.

– Use a wide variety of cards to defeat your enemies. Collect countless cards and build your own custom deck and powerful combos. Dice-based movement with the DP system – Unused movement points are converted into DP, a special resource that can be spent to power up events or give you the edge in battle.

– Unused movement points are converted into DP, a special resource that can be spent to power up events or give you the edge in battle. Dynamic events and meaningful choices – On your journey, you’ll encounter unique and colorful events. Your decisions may grant you powerful abilities or change the course of your adventure entirely.

– On your journey, you’ll encounter unique and colorful events. Your decisions may grant you powerful abilities or change the course of your adventure entirely. Play solo or with friends – Whether you’re diving in solo or adventuring with others, you’re in for a good time. Online multiplayer is supported.

Since the release of the Steam version, Viractal has continued to receive regular updates, including the addition of new characters and stages, as well as feature improvements based on player feedback.

Ongoing post-launch updates are also planned for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch versions.

Be sure to check back soon for more RPG and Nintendo Switch news and updates.

Viractal is available now on PC via Steam and releases on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 1, 2026.