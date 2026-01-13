2026’s First New Moon Is Here. Here’s What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign.

This weekend, we will experience the first new moon of 2026—the perfect time to manifest your ideal year ahead.

Many spiritual practices and ancient cultures view the new moon as an opportunity to call in your desires. While the full moon represents release, celebration, and gratitude, the new moon symbolizes a fresh start, grounded intention, and manifestation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first new moon of the new year.

When Is The First New Moon of 2026?

At around 2:52 p.m. EST on January 18, the moon will seemingly “disappear” from our view, reaching 0% illumination from the sun. This marks the first new moon of the year, which carries deep spiritual symbolism and a profound opportunity to plan for the months ahead.

The new moon is a particularly magical time, as it offers us a clean slate. Think of it as a mini version of the new year, providing mental resets and refreshed energy every 29.5 days. While, of course, you can start over any time you like (we hold far more power than we believe), working with nature can feel especially spiritual and grounding.

New Moon in Capricorn

This weekend’s new moon will occur in the astrological sign of Capricorn, a hardworking, determined, and ambitious earth sign. As a result, you might find yourself focusing more on your career or finding ways to strengthen your sense of security.

According to Astro-Seek.com, when the moon enters Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to the society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you.”

Astro-Seek.com warns against seeking external validation. Instead, look inward for the approval you seek, reflecting on your own values rather than society’s expectations of you.

Since the new moon is occurring in this sign, this energy is even more potent, helping you reflect on your truth. Allow your own needs and desires to guide the way.

New Moon Rituals

Many spiritual individuals and ancient civilizations like to work with the moon’s many phases. Here are a few “new moon rituals” you can cultivate in your own routine.

Meditate

Meditation and self-reflection can help you get clearer on your own values, passions, and wants. As you sit quietly with yourself, you might notice your intuition growing stronger and louder. Pay attention to your inner voice and knowing, and drown out any outside noise. You have the answers—you just have to learn how to hear them and accept them as your own.

Set Intentions

Many people like to use the new moon as an opportunity to set intentions for the lunar cycle ahead. As the first new moon of the new year, this is an even more important task.

After meditating, write down what’s most important to you, who you want to be in the new year, and some habits you’d like to practice. Some examples of intentions include:

I will be kinder to myself.

I will fill my own cup first.

I will live in the moment.

I will do one thing that scares me each week.

Don’t let external forces influence your list; you know yourself best. Stay true to your own desires.

Visualize or Script Your Ideal Future

When we mention “manifestation,” many instantly think of some magical, perhaps supernatural, ability to influence or manipulate the future. However, manifesting is really just basic neuroscience in action.

As James Doty, neurosurgeon and author of Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything, once put it: “It’s not about the universe, it’s about you.”

If you can visualize or script an ideal future for yourself, experiencing the emotions you would feel if it were to come to fruition, you might begin to act in alignment with that future.

For example, I can easily say that I “manifested” my first book deal. Really, I merely envisioned myself getting an email from a publisher expressing their interest in my book. When writing down this ideal scenario in great detail (as though it had already happened, almost like a scene from a story), I grew so excited and inspired that I began putting consistent effort into my book proposal. I started to believe that I truly could become a published author, and so, I acted in accordance with that belief. Equipped with a renewed sense of confidence and determination, I was able to make my dream come true.

Manifestation is not magic—it’s aligned action, resilient courage, and the ability to notice and capitalize on opportunities when they come knocking.