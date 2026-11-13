21 More Original Xbox Games Are Now Playable On PC

Xbox has a ton of features and bonuses lined up to help celebrate its 25th anniversary, including a huge new drop of original Xbox titles that are now playable through Backward Compatibility on the PC library.

Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC Now Supports 21 More Titles

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox teased a push into more Backward Compatibility support earlier this year when four classic Xbox titles arrived on the supported list of PC titles, but now the team is taking a big leap forward and adding more than twenty titles to the catalog.

Videos by VICE

“Today, there are more familiar favorites to revisit, and more classics to discover. We’ve also improved performance and stability for the first four games and every game now supports mouse and keyboard too.”

The 21 additional games available to players in supported countries starting today are:

Armed and Dangerous

Disney’s Chicken Little

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Red Faction II

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Starfighter – Special Edition

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Thrillville

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

The new drop brings the list of original Xbox titles supported on PC through Backward Compatibility up to 25 to help celebrate Xbox’s 25th anniversary. The update introduced achievements for four original XBOX games, with more titles planned over time.

Players can now earn achievements in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, and Conker: Live and Reloaded.

The update also promised that there are plans to bring even more original Xbox games to PC in the future. Fans should also keep in mind that the support now includes handhelds such as the ROG XBOX Ally family, rather than just the traditional PC experience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox new and updates.

The new Xbox Backward Compatibility titles should all be available now.