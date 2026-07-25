21 Savage’s Nephew Tragically Dies by Suicide After Accidentally Shooting Sister

Horrible news hit for 21 Savage and his family. The Atlanta rapper’s 14-year-old nephew took his own life at his home in Stockbridge, Georgia. In a report from 11Alive, the family of Seven Shirley revealed that the boy accidentally shot his sister Lyric in the neck. Then, tragically, the boy took his own life shortly afterward.

“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” Seven’s grandmother Sharon Smith said, who raised him since he was 11 months old. “He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this, and this and that, and he couldn’t take it.’”

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“His grandmama, there wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me,” Smith continued. “He would say, ‘Grandmama sit down in this chair right here,’ and he would push me wherever. I’d be so glad because I’d be hurting so bad. He’d push me wherever I wanted to go.”

Currently, no one knows how the boy acquired the gun or what he could’ve been doing with it in the first place. Ultimately, the family just wants justice against the person who sold the boy the firearm in the first place.

Nephew of 21 Savage Dies After Tragic Suicide

“We don’t know. We don’t know,” Smith told the outlet. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

As for Lyric, she has undergone three surgeries on her neck and vocal cords. There’s currently no word on when she’ll be able to come back home. The news comes after a wicked whiplash of grief for the family. Earlier in the month, Seven Shirley’s 13-year-old cousin DeMarcus was killed in a drive-by shooting.

21 Savage reacted to all of this horrific news by mourning Seven Shirley. “Remember when you was a baby,” he shared on Instagram.

In a larger statement given, Shirley’s family asked for privacy as the family grapples with all of the grief. Moreover, they want the community at large to stop selling guns to children. “As our family grieves, we are asking our community to stand with us in another way. Please help us get these guns off our streets. Far too many young lives are being taken by senseless gun violence. We must work together to stop the illegal sale and access of firearms to minors and do everything we can to protect our children,” they wrote.

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)