21 Years Ago, Kesha Appeared on ‘The Simple Life’ Before She Was Famous

Kesha is one of the biggest musical icons of the 2010s with her recognizable sleazy club aesthetic and bops. But she was part of pop culture history long before she reigned as the queen of glitter. In 2005, Kesha and her family appeared alongside Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on The Simple Life.

The reality show followed the socialites as they attempted to lead “normal” lives. They find themselves in curious predicaments while doing manual labor and everyday jobs, like working the Sonic drive-thru. They must give up their phones, money, and lavish lifestyles for rags and low wages.

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In Kesha’s episode, Hilton and Richie intern for a wedding planner. The two stayed in Kesha’s home with her brother and their mom.

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Kesha Was on ‘The Simple Life’ Years Before Becoming a Pop Star

“I remember when they came to stay at my mom’s house—she still lives at that house—and I remember they ended up hooking her up with a guy on that show,” Kesha told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “A week later I went out to the gay bar, and I saw him out dancing, and I was like, ‘You went on a date with my mom!’”

The Simple Life ran for five seasons on Fox and E!, wrapping in 2007. After the show, the leading ladies had a very public falling out and feud, which they’ve reconciled in recent years. In 2024, Hilton and Richie celebrated 20 years of The Simple Life with a three-part reunion special that aired on Peacock. But fans are still pushing for a reboot of the OG series.

Hilton and Richie lead very different lives now than they did in the early 2000s. Now, they’re wives, mothers, and business moguls. However, just because they have a lot going on doesn’t mean fans should expect to see them on screen together anytime soon.

“I did the reunion because it was the 20-year anniversary, and it felt right,” Richie explained to PEOPLE last October. “It felt like something that we both wanted to do, and that was so fun. But I have no plans for that in the future.”