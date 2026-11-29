There was a time in the early 2000s when it seemed like everyone wanted to live in the 1970s. Bell-bottoms, shaggy hair, disco music, and questionable interior decorating choices had found their way back into the cultural conversation, thanks in part to the popularity of That ’70s Show.

The Fox sitcom had spent years making the decade look like one long afternoon hanging out in Eric Forman’s basement. Naturally, MTV wanted in on the nostalgia. Its solution? Take a group of unsuspecting twenty-somethings, put them in a retro house, and see how long they could survive without modern conveniences.

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Enter The ’70s House, MTV’s short-lived reality competition that premiered on July 5, 2005. Twelve contestants arrived expecting to participate in a familiar reality show, only to discover that they would spend their time living as though it were the 1970s. That meant ditching their cell phones, laptops, MP3 players, modern clothing, and contemporary slang. If they wanted to communicate, they had to rely on the technology and social customs of a different decade.

Of course, MTV wasn’t going to let them hang around listening to vinyls and smoking. The show turned the experience into a competition, with challenges designed to test how well everyone could embrace the decade. An unseen house owner named Oscar assigned tasks through a speakerphone, while Natasha Leggero played Dawn, the house’s resident guide to all things groovy.

Comedian Bil Dwyer also appeared as Bert Van Styles, the host of the elimination rounds. Contestants who failed to keep up with the rules risked elimination, making it increasingly difficult to enjoy their retro surroundings without accidentally revealing their 21st-century identities.

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When That ’70s Show Was Everywhere, MTV Made Its Own Bizarre Reality Show About the Decade

By 2005, That ’70s Show had already spent seven seasons introducing younger audiences to the decade. The sitcom premiered in 1998 and became a familiar fixture of Fox’s programming, even performing well in syndication. While there’s no reason to assume MTV simply copied the sitcom’s formula, The ’70s House certainly arrived during a period when revisiting the decade had become an appealing entertainment concept. One offered a fictionalized version of teenage life in the ’70s; the other attempted to make modern people live it.

Unfortunately, The ’70s House didn’t enjoy the same staying power as its sitcom counterpart. The series ran for just 10 episodes, ending on September 6, 2005, with contestant Andrew Severyn taking home the win. Still, it remains a fascinating little artifact of MTV’s reality television era, when producers could turn any concept into a competition.

The show is the perfect product of its time: part nostalgia trip, part social experiment, and part excuse to make a bunch of young people say “groovy” with a straight face.