The Best Deals This Week, From Stagg Kettles to Brooklinen Bedding

*Air horn*. It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for our weekly deals roundup, baby! The time has indeed arrived where we enhance our lives with The Good Mail™ (online orders!) instead of seeking therapy like a proper adult. That said, in our experience, retail therapy is way more justifiable when all our purchases are on sale—and, more importantly, it works. Onward, to the best sales and savings you can get right now.

Last week, we were caressing our legs with discounts on Renpho’s leg massager, making brunch with a viral waffle maker, and getting off with Valentine’s Day sex toy deals. This week, even bigger and better things are up for grabs (and sex toys are still on sale!). Fellow has rare deals on its popular Stagg Kettle, super-popular athleisure-wear brand Vuori has price-dropped its epic performance wear, and Sonos has a discounted turntable to get in touch with your inner musician. Pop a gummy (Haribo, obviously) and get into the grind.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Turn your TV or computer into a galactic experience with this LED backlight for 42% off.

Pamper your green thumb during the winter with this indoor garden growing system for 21% off.

Get yoked without consuming large amounts of grilled chicken with this doorway pull-up bar for 15% off.

The best tech deals this week

Logitech has dropped prices on a handful of its techy mice.

Sonos has a turntable set for $50 off, if you have the desire to be a SoundCloud DJ.

The best home goods deals this week

Brooklinen is still offering 15% off for Presidents’ Day on its best-selling styles.

Fellow has last chance deals on its extremely popular Stagg Kettles and Ode Brew Grinders.

Omaha Steaks is in the midst of its semi-annual sitewide sale if you want to treat yourself to high-quality slabs of beef for 50% off.

Our Place has its aesthetic Cast Iron Always Pan on sale for 25% off, and you can even make a deep-dish pizza with it—hell yeah.

Sur La Table has “five-star favorites” up to 50% off, including steeply discounted espresso machines and Le Creuset cookware.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is holding a “Month of Love” sale with sex toys up to 50% off.

Tracy’s Dog is still making us orgasm with its 20% off Valentine’s Day discount when you use promo code VDAY20 at checkout. We guess the *love* lasts all month long.

The best fashion deals this week

Bodega is still slappin’ with its Semi-Annual Sale on hypebeast-ready shoes and apparel.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat on top of the Bondi 7 being massively discounted.

Smartwool has “”web specials” on past-season styles for up to 50% off.

Vuori has its signature men’s performance wear—which is known to be insanely soft—on sale this week.

Catch ya next week.

