22 Years Ago, Jon Stewart Went on ‘Crossfire’ and Basically Lit the Show on Fire

In 1982, CNN launched a new debate show called Crossfire, which, for its entire run, was hosted by two pundits from opposite ends of the political spectrum. In addition to its regular hosts, the show would often welcome special guests from both sides to discuss the day’s topics, as was the case when The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart appeared in October 2004 after publicly trashing the series. The Crossfire hosts at the time were Paul Begala, representing the left, and Tucker Carlson, representing the right, both of whom found themselves in Stewart’s crosshairs on this particular occasion.

Stewart came out swinging almost immediately, accusing Crossfire of hurting America and calling Begala and Carlson “partisan hacks.” He went on to say that the show was dishonest and, at one point, compared it to professional wrestling. Carlson attempted to push back by suggesting that Stewart had been partisan himself when interviewing former presidential nominee John Kerry, to which Stewart responded, “You’re on CNN. The show that leads into me is puppets making crank phone calls.”

Videos by VICE

Play video

Jon Stewart Once Went on CNN, Called Out Crossfire, and Helped Get the Show Canceled

Things only got nastier from there, with Carlson wondering out loud what it would be like to have dinner with Stewart and whether or not he lectured his friends about not doing the right thing and evading their responsibilities. “If I think that they are,” said Stewart. Toward the end of Stewart’s segment, Carlson shared his belief that Stewart was a lot more fun on his own show. Not to be outdone, Stewart brazenly talked over Carlson as he tried to quickly go to commercial, saying, “You know what’s interesting, though? You’re as big a d—k on your show as you are on any show.”

Clips of Stewart’s appearance eventually spread online, sending the internet into a frenzy. In January 2005, it was announced that Crossfire was being canceled and that CNN was cutting ties with Carlson. Jonathan Klein, who’d become president of CNN the previous November, told The New York Times that he agreed “wholeheartedly” with Stewart’s criticism and that he felt viewers were more interested in information than people’s opinions.

Crossfire was briefly revived in 2013, but lasted less than a year.