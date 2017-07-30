22,000 Evacuated From Barcelona’s Tomorrowland Festival as Fire Engulfs Stage

More than 22,000 people were evacuated from the UNITE With Tomorrowland festival in Barcelona, Spain last night after a fire engulfed the main stage. No injuries were reported, per city fire officials.



The one-day festival, held in the city’s Parc de Can Zam, was due to be closed out by a headline slot from EDM DJ Steve Aoki at 2 AM. Video from the scene, which you can watch at the top of the page, show a fire starting in the upper corner of the stage structure and spreading rapidly to the stage itself.

Videos by VICE

A statement on UNITE With Tomorroland’s Facebook page attributed the fire to a “technical malfunction”:

“Tonight, July 29th 2017, the UNITE Barcelona stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction. Thanks to the professional intervention of the authorities all 22.000 visitors were evacuated safely and without reports of injuries. Authorities will follow up and continue the investigation with the local Spanish organizer of UNITE.”

UNITE With Tomorrowland, which holds one-day festivals in cities around the world, also cancelled its stop in Taiwan on Sunday due to the impact of Typhoon Nesat.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

