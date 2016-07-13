Alicia Keys Rallies Beyoncé, Rihanna, and More for “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America”



Image via YouTube

Mic.com and Alicia Keys’ We Are Here organization have released a video entitled “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America.” The simple, stark video features a whole host of musicians and celebrities reading out the list of innocuous reasons that black Americans like Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling, and so many more were killed. So, instead of just reading and arguing your points, watch this.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.