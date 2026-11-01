23 Years Ago, MTV Gave Us a Reality Show That Predicted the Kardashian Era

Before the Kardashians turned their family drama and extravagant lifestyles into a multimillion-dollar empire, MTV gave us Rich Girls. The short-lived 2003 reality series followed Ally Hilfiger, daughter of infamous fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, and her best friend Jaime Gleicher, heiress to a luggage fortune, as they navigated their final year of high school in New York City.

Between shopping sprees, summer trips to Nantucket, and enough designer handbags to make a Bergdorf Goodman sales associate blush, the girls offered viewers a glimpse into a world most of us could only imagine.

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‘Rich Girls’ walked so The Kardashians could run

At the time, Rich Girls was absurd excess. Ally and Jaime weren’t particularly interested in hiding their privilege, and they didn’t seem concerned with making their lives relatable. They shopped, traveled, complained, and occasionally attempted to convince viewers that money couldn’t buy happiness. It was the exact kind of television that made you fascinated while also scoffing at the screen. In other words, it fit perfectly into early-2000s MTV.

Looking back, however, Rich Girls feels like an early blueprint for the celebrity reality TV that would eventually make the Kardashian-Jenner clan household names. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, it expanded on a formula that shows Rich Girls had already introduced: give audiences unrestricted access to the lives of the wealthy and let the spectacle do the rest. The difference was the Kardashians (namely momager Kris Jenner), understood how to turn that access into an empire. Their relationships, business ventures, and family arguments became part of a carefully cultivated celebrity brand.

‘Rich girls’ is a Y2K time capsule

Part of what makes the series so fascinating today is how little it resembles the reality television landscape it helped inspire. Rich Girls arrived before social media turned wealth into a constant performance, when audiences relied on television and gossip magazines to catch glimpses of how the other half lived. There were no carefully curated Instagram feeds. Instead, viewers got an unfiltered (or at least seemingly unfiltered) look at two teenagers whose biggest problems often involved deciding where to spend their parents’ money.

There’s something particularly charming about revisiting a show like Rich Girls now. The ridiculous oversized sunglasses, gaudy Louis Vuitton bags, and unapologetic early-2000s materialism are almost like a time capsule. Before every celebrity had a personal brand and every family feud became a television storyline, two wealthy teenagers were simply allowed to be rich, young, and a little ridiculous on camera.