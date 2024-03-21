25 Break-Up Songs That’ll Remind You You’re Better Off Alone (For Now)

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

When you’ve been in a relationship that’s been exhausting and taxing on your mental health, the absence of that person can feel like you can finally breathe. You have the time for hobbies, you can see all the friends you lost touch with (or weren’t allowed to see), and you can eat whatever you want without anyone judging you.

This freedom can come a mix of emotions. Some days, you’re embarrassed that you didn’t see the problems in your relationship sooner and regret giving so much to someone who didn’t love you as much as you loved them. Other days, you might feel so hurt and insecure that you doubt you’ll ever love or be loved again. Overall, you’re so glad it’s over, but you’re still hurting and that’s okay.

One way to feel like you’re not alone and to stop yourself from spiralling is to surround yourself with friends and art that can help put words to your messy emotions. So if you’re struggling to get your head right in the wake of a break-up, we have perfect the playlist for you.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite break-up songs, old and new, about feeling relieved it’s over. We’ve included some about being thankful for leaving a messy relationship, a few about looking back on the relationship and understanding it wasn’t going to work out, and others so good and uplifting that they make you want to go through a crappy break-up just to get over it.

Have a listen below.

