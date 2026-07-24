25 Years Ago, ‘Jackass’ Stars Made a George Carlin Poop Joke Obsolete in the Most Disgusting Way Imaginable

Before Jackass launched on MTV back in 2000, some of the future members of the cast—including Bam Margera, Brian DiCamillo, Ryan Dunn, and Chris Raab—were already filming their own stunts and pranks for the CKY home video series. Between 1999 and 2002, four CKY compilations were released on VHS and DVD, earning the crew a cult following. The earlier entries in the series impressed Jeff Tremaine, who was planning to launch Jackass with Johnny Knoxville at the time, and he thought Margera and company would be a perfect fit for what they were looking to do.

The CKY videos are considered to be raw and unfiltered precursors to Jackass, containing material that more than likely never would’ve made it onto the more mainstream MTV show. The types of gross-out gags that later became a staple of Jackass were also present early on in the series. For example, at one point in CKY2K, DiCamillo smears feces on Dunn while he’s sleeping in a hotel room. Dunn then retaliates by urinating on DiCamillo after he makes the mistake of falling asleep nearby.

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Before ‘Jackass,’ the CKY Crew Tried to Prove George Carlin Wrong in the Grossest Way Possible

One of the crew’s more memorable “stunts” involving bodily waste was featured in their 2001 video CKY3. The bit in question was inspired by a famous George Carlin routine from his 1990 HBO special Doin’ It Again. In it, Carlin rattles off a quick list he put together of things you never see—or at least things that up until then hadn’t been seen. Among the items he mentions is “someone taking a s—t while running at full speed.”

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When Raab (a.k.a Raab Himself) heard the Carlin joke, he thought to himself, “Hey, I can do that.” From there, Raab and Margera went to a drug store and picked up some Ex-Lax in the hopes of challenging Carlin’s assertion for their next release. Raab proceeded to take an entire box of the laxative, despite the recommended dose on the carton, of course, being significantly lower than that. You can take a look at the resulting sequence here, assuming the description of it hasn’t completely deterred you.