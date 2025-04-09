2,500-Year-Old Dagger Found by Metal Detectorists Could Be Evidence of a ‘Solar Cult’

Imagine exploring the beach while on a peaceful walk with your loved one when you stumble upon a 2,500-year-old dagger.

Well, this pair didn’t have to imagine it.

Videos by VICE

Jacek Ukowski and Katarzyna Herdzik were strolling along the coast of the Baltic Sea on a beach in Poland when they found the weapon in clay gravel, Fox News reported. The artifact, which was likely uncovered thanks to storms that hit the area in the days prior, is now being held in Poland’s Museum of the History of the Kamieńska Land.

2,500-Year-Old Dagger Found By Beach-Goers in Poland, Bearing ‘Secrets’ From the Past

“Not often does nature reveal to us the secrets of the distant past,” the museum shared in a Facebook post translated from Polish to English. “And yet, this is exactly what happened over the Baltic Sea.”

“The dagger was preserved in excellent condition, which makes it one of the most valuable finds of its type in Poland,” the post continued. “The handle is finished with a pointy head and decorated with an alternating ornament that goes down to the blade.”

According to the museum, the dagger’s “surface decorations” hint at a possible connection to the solar cult. The artifact likely held “ritual significance” during its time.

“It could also have been equipped with a rich warrior,” the museum added. “This dagger is undoubtedly a true work of art and an example of a high level of metallurgy. Perhaps it is imported and was cast in one of the workshops in Southern Europe.”

As for the pair that found the ancient dagger, well, it seems they’re just happy to be included.

“I didn’t expect to make such a big discovery, but the moment I saw this item, I just knew it could be something valuable,” Herdzik told the museum.

“Thanks to their immediate reporting, this remarkable find was properly secured and saved for future generations,” the museum wrote.