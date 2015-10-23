26 Artists Construct a Luxurious Sculpted Typography

The letter X is a tragic figure, relegated to the end of the alphabet and somehow only ever standing for X-ray, xylophone, and xenophobia. A new typographical art exhibit lets letters out of their shells, however, asking, “Why can’t X be represented by a bunch of bats?” The X, designed by Joachim Baan, is part of a new Designstudio Autobahn exhibit called 26 Creative Characters, which will display intricately designed typography from Exljbris, Evelin Kasikov, Hansel van Halem, and 22 more artists, each with their own little piece of the alphabet.

Designstudio Autobahn founders Maarten Dullemeijer and Rob Stolte’s are presenting the exhibit in celebration of the studio’s 10th anniversary. Check out a sample of the typographical designs below.

A by Designstudio Autobahn

N by Baster

D by Evelin Kasikov

T by Jeroen Disch

Julie Katrine-Andersen

W by Hoax

The alphabet can be seen from Friday, October 30th in an exhibition at Autobahn Gallery, Draaiweg 51 in Utrecht (NL). Below, find a full list of the designers involved:

B by Nick lover, C by Hansel van Halem, D by Evelin Kasikov, E by Dog & Pony, F by Exljbris, G by Roosje Klap, H by Trapped in Suburbia, I by Included, J by Max Kisman, K by Lil’Ol’Lady, L by Studio Airport, M by Staynice, N by Baster, O by Jaap Biemans, P by Gorilla, Q by Dietwee, R by Alex Trochut, S by Underware, T by Jeroen Disch, U by Thonik, V by FL @ 33, W by Hoax, X by Joachim Baan, Y by Me Studio, Z by Jaques Koeweiden. A by Autobahn Dullemeijer and Stolte.

