26-Year-Old Rap Superstar Steps Back From Music After Doctors Discover Scary Heart Condition

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, real name Kentrell Gaulden, revealed in an August 2026 interview that he’s taking a hiatus from music for the moment. The decision comes after Gaulden received a concerning diagnosis from his doctors.

During an interview with Worldstar Hip-Hop, Gaulden announced he was taking a step back from the music industry. Alongside making music since 2018, Gaulden co-founded the Louisiana-based record label Never Broke Again, though he does not currently run the label.

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In the interview, host Funny Marco asked Gaulden, “How many albums you got left in you?” To which Gaulden replied, “The music is not something I’m [focusing] on right now.”

He continued, “The doctor told me the left side of my heart was swollen.” Then he added, “That explains the music though, right?”

Worldstar posted a clip of the interview on Facebook. The caption stated that Gaulden is “putting his health first” by stepping away from music. Additionally, the post claimed that fans are “already flooding the comments with support.” But a look at the comment section reveals that most fans are singing a different tune.

NBA YoungBoy Reveals Heart Condition, Fans Call Out Publication for Posting Interview Clip Out of Context

Diehard fans are, of course, showing support for NBA YoungBoy. But the Facebook post was also flooded with comments calling out Worldstar Hip-Hop for posting interview clips out of context. It’s clear that the video is part of a longer interview, since Gaulden doesn’t elaborate on his heart condition or his future plans.

“Do y’all realize how outta context Marco interviews be y’all jumping to conclusions over a small clip,” one comment noted. “Let’s see it might be somethin’ from [when he was] a kid either way leave it to [YoungBoy] to make a Funny Marco interview deep dark or depressing.”

Gaulden didn’t explain in the clip whether his health news is recent. This has left fans to speculate, like the one mentioned above. Another commenter, who doesn’t seem to be a fan at all, wrote, “I just listened to his most listened to song on Spotify and I agree with his choice to step away from music regardless of the health issues.”

Another commenter clarified that Gaulden “never said [he’s] stepping away from music,” adding that “he said it’s not his focus.” Yet another commenter wrote, “I wish him the best in his personal life, but I can’t say that I’m sad he’s stepping away.”

They explained, “These young kids look up to him so much, I hope they take this as a cautionary tale. Honestly, he’s not a good influence…especially for these ‘young boys,’ I work in the jails and a lot of them love him. I listened to a few of his songs and understood a lot more…we need better influences for these young people.”

NBA YoungBoy is known for his feuds, drug use, and legal trouble as much as for his music. Since 2016, he has been in and out of jail, on and off probation and house arrest. His legal issues include attempted murder, assault and weapons charges, drug possession, and several probation violations.

Fans and critics alike have pointed to his excessive drug use as a possible catalyst for his health condition. But NBA YoungBoy has not shared any more information on the matter.

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