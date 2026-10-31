26 Years Ago, ‘That ’70s Show’ Delivered One of TV’s Best Halloween Horror Parodies Ever

Halloween parodies have been around for decades, with Hollywood putting their spin on everything from Boy Meets World, The Simpsons, and Happy Endings to sitcom favorite That ’70s Show. While the holiday has inspired plenty of memorable television moments, few episodes have managed to blend classic horror with sitcom comedy quite like the Fox series’ Alfred Hitchcock-themed Halloween special.

“Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die,” the fourth episode of That ’70s Show’s third season premiered on October 31, 2000. More than two decades later, it remains one of the sitcom’s most creative holiday episodes, transforming the familiar antics of the friend group into a hilarious tribute to one of the most influential filmmakers of all time.

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How That ’70s Show Turned Alfred Hitchcock Movies Into Sitcom Comedy

The episode begins with the gang watching an Alfred Hitchcock movie marathon, which gives Kelso an idea. What if they were living in a Hitchcock movie without realizing it?

They play it off as a joke; however, his suggestion sets the stage for an episode packed with references to five of Hitchcock’s most recognizable films: Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo, Rear Window, and North by Northwest.

Rather than recreating the movies scene for scene, the sitcom takes the most recognizable moments and gives them the kind of twists that could only happen on That ’70s Show.

The result is a Halloween episode that rewards Hitchcock fans without alienating viewers who have never watched one of his films.

The Psycho Shower Scene Gets a That ’70s Show Twist

FOX

One of Hitchcock’s most famous films gets a particularly memorable nod when Kelso finds himself in a situation reminiscent of Psycho.

The 1960 thriller, starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, is best remembered for its infamous shower scene where Marion Crane is attacked at the Bates Motel. The sequence became one of the most influential moments in horror history, helping establish the level of suspense and shock imitated today.

Kelso gets beaten up by a child and finds his way into the Forman house to take a shower. At the same time, Laurie Forman is returning home covered in bird poop (a nod to Hitchcock’s The Birds). Instead of attacking him with a knife, she attacks him with a scrub brush. She then makes the water temperature even hotter, making him shriek.

The creatives behind the episode turned a scene associated with one of film’s most notorious murders into something considerably less threatening and sexually awkward.

Kitty Forman Learns the Hard Way That The Birds Wasn’t Just a Movie

Fox

While Hitchcock’s Psycho is known for its shower scene, The Birds gave audiences a different reason to fear ordinary things.

Released in 1963, the film follows a California community terrorized by seemingly inexplicable attacks from birds. Hitchcock transforms creatures that people encounter every day into an unpredictable threat.

That ’70s Show puts its own spin on the premise through Kitty Forman who discovers that feeding a neighbor’s birds isn’t as harmless as she initially thought.

It’s a particularly fitting reference for Kitty, whose maternal instincts and determination to keep everything under control often put her in situations that are anything but peaceful.

Fez and Hyde Become the Stars of a Rear Window Mystery

Fox

Perhaps the episode’s most entertaining Hitchcock reference involves Fez and Steven Hyde.

After Fez injures his leg, he spends more time observing the world around him. Like L.B. Jefferies, the photographer played by James Stewart in Hitchcock’s Rear Window, Fez becomes convinced that something sinister is happening inside a neighbor’s home.

The 1954 Hitchcock thriller follows a wheelchair-bound photographer who suspects that a man across the courtyard has murdered his wife. Unable to investigate it himself, Jefferies attempts to piece together the truth from what he can see through his apartment window.

In the sitcom’s version, Fez and Hyde spy on their neighbors, Bob and Midge Pinciotti, after becoming convinced that Bob killed his wife.

The supposed murder investigation is exactly the sort of overblown conspiracy that could emerge when two bored teenagers have too much time on their hands. It’s absolutely ridiculous but that’s what makes it so great.

Eric Forman’s Fear of Heights References Vertigo

Fox

Eric Forman gets his own Hitchcock-inspired storyline when an incident involving a fall leaves him afraid of heights.

The plot references Vertigo, Hitchcock’s 1958 psychological thriller starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. The film follows a former police detective whose fear of heights becomes entangled in an increasingly disturbing mystery involving obsession, deception, and identity.

In That ’70s Show, Eric’s experience is considerably less glamorous. His fear becomes another obstacle for the perpetually anxious teenager, whose tendency to overthink everything makes him an ideal character for a parody of Hitchcock’s psychological suspense.

Where Hitchcock used vertigo to explore the darker corners of the human mind, the sitcom uses it to create another opportunity for Eric to embarrass himself.

Kelso Gets His Own North by Northwest Moment

The episode also references North by Northwest, Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller starring Cary Grant as an advertising executive who becomes caught up in a case of mistaken identity and is pursued across the country.

The film’s most famous sequence involves Grant’s character being chased through an open field by a crop-dusting plane.

Kelso’s storyline draws on the film’s mistaken-identity premise, with a paperboy pursuing him over a debt Red Forman forgot to pay. It’s a ridiculous misunderstanding, but the reference is unmistakable for anyone familiar with Hitchcock’s work.

The joke also feels right for Kelso, whose mix of confidence and questionable intelligence often lands him in situations he doesn’t fully understand.

Why That ’70s Show’s Halloween Episode Still Works

What makes “Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die” so memorable isn’t the number of Hitchcock references crammed into the 22-minute runtime. It’s how naturally the crew weaves those references into the characters’ everyday problems.

The episode doesn’t abandon the sitcom’s established personalities. Instead, it uses the films as a guide for stories that feel entirely at home in Point Place.

The episode also arrived at a time when Halloween specials were an established television tradition, with sitcoms regularly using the holiday to experiment with different genres and storytelling styles. By combining a classic horror homage with its own brand of irreverent humor, That ’70s Show managed to create something that felt both nostalgic and distinctly its own.

Unlike some television parodies that rely entirely on viewers recognizing the original material, the episode remains entertaining even if you’ve never seen a Hitchcock movie.

After all, the gang might be too old to trick-or-treat and too young to die, but they’re never too young (or old) to find themselves in the middle of a Hitchcock film!