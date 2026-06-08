27 Years Ago, This Band’s Much Improved Comeback Divided Critics Over Lack of Trademark Funk

On June 8, 1999, Red Hot Chili Peppers made a triumphant comeback with Californication, their first (successful) album since the 1991 breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik. They released One Hot Minute in 1995, but it was generally considered a failure. It wasn’t until Californication that fans and critics began to pay attention to the Chili Peppers again.

But it wasn’t all overwhelmingly positive reviews for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the time. As much as the album was a highly regarded commercial success, there were still some critics who were divided on the band’s sound.

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Californication marked John Frusciante’s return as guitarist. He initially left the band after Blood Sugar Sex Magik brought them new, overwhelming popularity. Feeling uncomfortable with the spotlight, Frusciante took his leave. Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction replaced him until he also left in 1998.

Navarro’s hard psych-rock influences on One Hot Minute didn’t really mesh with the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ established sound. Critics and fans felt that this regressed the direction they’d been going in with Blood Sugar Sex Magik. So, the Chili Peppers were in a bit of a slump throughout much of the 90s. But with Frusciante back on Californication, things started looking up.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Got Their Groove Back By Losing Much of Their Funk

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After leaving Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante fell into debilitating drug addiction. His former bandmates convinced him to go to rehab, where he came to terms with the idea of rock stardom. The band’s popularity wasn’t going to wane, that was clear. Even in that musical drought, they were still high up on the rock star ladder. There was really no getting down at that point.

With Frusciante’s return, the Chili Peppers began working on the new album. But the adjustment period for Frusciante after rehab resulted in a more minimalist playing style. Anthony Kiedis noted in his 2004 memoir Scar Tissue that he “loved the way John was playing when he didn’t have the technical capacity to do everything.”

This also resulted in a distinct lack of the band’s established funk sound. Frusciante had already brought a different sound to the band on Blood Sugar Sex Magik. But even though Californication was generally considered an improvement (certainly of One Hot Minute, but also of their earlier work), critics were divided over what they felt was a missing piece.

Some Reviews Criticized Deeper Lyrics, Lamenting Loss of Chaos-Driven Funk

Kiedis’ vocals were stronger and more emotive. The music was considered their “most accomplished” to date. Lyrically, they approached more vulnerable themes, which they’d experimented with earlier on “Under the Bridge”. But there were those who missed the chaotic funk of early Chili Peppers.

In particular, NME was not a fan. “Can we have our brain-dead, half-dressed funk-hop rock animals back now, please? All this false empathy is starting to make my removed rib tingle,” its review read.

Similarly, Pitchfork was bummed out by the lack of funk, as well as a bit put-off by the overly sexual lyrics. But at least Pitchfork still managed to find a good amount to praise on Californication. However, critic Robert Christgau had only four words for the Chili Peppers: “New Age f—k fiends.”

Retrospectively, Californication is still praised and admired for revitalizing the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ career. Without this album, they may have languished in the dregs of 90s alt-rock, falling into obscurity. Instead, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.