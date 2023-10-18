This Fancy Men’s Underwear Brand Deserves Its Own Luca Guadagnino Movie

Still covering your penis in dreary, snooze-worthy jawns? Sad. It’s 2023, and male underwear brands have stepped up their game to coddle your Crown Jewels in luxurious pieces that will make you look like you read tons of Proust and are really good at sex. Consider these undies from American luxury brand 2(X)IST, which will make you look like you’re fresh out of a Luca Guadagnino movie:

Photo Courtesy of 2(X)IST

Just in time for cuffing season, 2(X)IST (pronounced “to exist”) is holding a 15% off sale to help you outfit your nethers in velour jock straps, psychedelic silk drawers, and more next-level intimates. Just apply the code 2XFIFTEEN at checkout to cop discounts on everything from undershirts and tanks to the brand’s newest arrivals, which includes [drum roll] the Modal French Brief and the Sliq Silkie:

According to 2(X)IST, the Silkie is the brand’s contemporary homage to the Ranger Panties of the 1970s. It combines the classic, utilitarian design of those teeny-tiny, military-issue drawers with eclectic patterns, such as the Y2K-nostalgic Infared Camo, and the Sunset Stripe, which looks like it belongs on Robert Redford’s rump in his The Electric Horseman era. Plus, as the brand explains, “[It’s] made with a blend of polyester and Spandex, [which] offers a silk-like touch” but is far less fussy to care for than silk garments.

The Modal French Brief is another no-brainer if you’re trying to build a fresh capsule wardrobe for fall that goes beyond a new set of scarves and a jean jacket. As 2(X)IST says, “The French Brief is an embodiment of provocative elegance” thanks to its high cut and striking silhouette. Meanwhile, the eco-friendly ​Modal material packs the same buttery feel as silk but with even more breathability, according to the brand.

This is just the tip of intimates iceberg when it comes to 2(X)IST, and we will be flocking to the site during the sale for the above drops, while also camping out to cop their tartan-inspired holiday collections (and these wool sleep sets that look like they belong to Father Time himself.)We could go on, but we know that you have places to be, people to hump, and underwear sets to coordinate.

Here’s to treating that sweet peach to something elegant this fall.

Purchase all of 2(X)IST’s underwear here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.