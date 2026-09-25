3 2000s Bands From the Myspace Era That You Probably Didn’t Know Are Still Together or Have Reunited

Millennials aren’t getting any younger, and the 2000s, Myspace, and all the bands we listened to on the go-to social media platform of the day are suddenly 20 years in the past. This is a hard pill for millennials to swallow, including me. I can’t express how it truly feels like just yesterday we were customizing our Myspace pages, completing surveys for Myspace bulletins before the Facebook status, and rearranging our top friends. One of Myspace’s most important features was the profile songs: a short playlist for your friends to see and hear.

As Myspace is rumored to make a return in some form, here are 2000s bands from the Myspace era that you probably didn’t know are still together in 2026.

Videos by VICE

3OH!3

Play video

In 2008, their hit “Don’t Trust Me” featured many quotable lines that scene kids ate up. This was one of those hits that was hard to escape. Vegetarians everywhere received the comeback of the decade: “Tell your boyfriend, if he says we’ve got beef / That I’m a vegetarian, and I ain’t f***kin’ scared of him”.

They followed up with a second hit single, “Starstrukk” featuring pop star Katy Perry. The second single was a global hit. Following a successful sophomore release in 2010 and another hit single, “My First Kiss” featuring Kesha, the band’s popularity began to fizzle out. Despite this, the band continued, and they still perform together to this day.

Cobra Starship

Play video

During the Myspace era, Cobra Starship released four defining dance-pop albums. Their 2006 debut, While The City Sleeps, We Rule The Streets, generated their hit single, “Snakes On A Plane (Bring It)”. The band’s 2007 follow-up album, ¡Viva La Cobra!, was produced by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy. In 2009, their third album, Hot Mess, became the band’s highest-charting success, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Their hit, “Good Girls Go Bad”, featuring actress Leighton Meester, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2011, the band released their fourth and final album, Night Shades, before calling it quits in 2015. They made a triumphant return in 2021 with the release of two new singles. In 2024, the When We Were Young festival, and they continue to tour in 2026.

A Skylit Drive

Play video

This post-hardcore band fit perfectly into the Myspace era with their debut EP, She Watched The Sky, in 2007. In 2008, their debut album, Wires And The Concept Of Breathing, went to No. 9 on the Top Heatseekers Albums chart. Their sophomore release, Adelphia, peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it peaked at No. 11 on the Top Independent Albums chart. After a string of three successful albums in the 2010s, the band broke up in 2017 due to internal conflicts. They reunited in 2022 with original vocalist Jordan Blake. Sadly, one year later, Blake died, and the band reunited with vocalist Michael “Jag” Jagmin, who performed with the band during their peak. The band continues to perform to this day.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage