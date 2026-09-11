3 2000s R&B Slow Jams to Set the Mood After Date Night

The 90s rightfully get a ton of the credit for classic R&B slow jams. After all, the genre was at its peak, dominating the top of Billboard charts and spawning some of the biggest stars of the future in the process. Eventually, it would inform how pop music rolled out boy bands too. Now, when anyone throws a throwback party, it almost always centers on 90s R&B.

But what about 2000s R&B? So many classics came from the aughts, from massive hit songs to gorgeous slow jams. With R&B making its slow resurgence back into pop culture with records like Kehlani’s “Folded” or Leon Thomas’ “MUTT”, it’s clear we’re due for a proper revisit. So, in the spirit of revisiting some of the best slow jams from the 2000s, we picked three R&B classics to put on when you’re trying to set the mood after date night.

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“Twork It Out” by Usher

Given how we use the word ‘twerk’ now, the 2001 classic might run a little confusing nowadays. But the Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis-produced record is too irresistibly steamy to turn away from. Sensual moans pollute “Twork It Out” as Usher plots on having sex from “eleven to six in the morning.” “Morning is coming, and I don’t want to let you go/Let’s just lay here in this bed of red rose petals,” Usher croons on the bridge.

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“This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

A cover so good, people don’t even remember the Kate Bush original. Maxwell’s soft voice on “This Woman’s Work” strips away any awkwardness or inherent raunchiness of sex. Instead, it turns the whole affair into a truly tender, intimate ritual between two lovers. Iconic Black films like Love & Basketball and Stomp The Yard have turned the Maxwell ballad into one of the go-to songs for a couple doing the deed.

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“In Those Jeans” by Ginuwine

Who says slow jams can’t be a little silly too? Ginuwine started in the 90s as one of the most promising R&B stars of the future. Records like “So Anxious” were extremely erotic, and he effortlessly glided on the futuristic beats producers like Timbaland were giving out. “Pony” teased him leaning a bit more maximalist and absurd in his approach to sex anthems.

By the time “In Those Jeans” came out, he leaned all the way into fun pageantry and performance. Luscious harmonies and a slick guitar lick are punctuated by Ginuwine asking, “Is there any more room for me in those jeans?” Telling a woman she looks scrumptious like a sandwich is the kind of over-the-top silliness that can make R&B so fun to listen to.

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