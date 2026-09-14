3 90s and Early 2000s Groups Who Would Make a Historic Return, Though It’s Highly Unlikely (Sorry, Millennials)

We’ve seen plenty of long-awaited reunions in recent years, to feel like millennials have been spoiled. Still, there are certain defining artists who have never reunited. These three groups from the 90s and early 2000s returning would be huge, though it’s highly unlikely.

Outkast

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Arguably the most anticipated return would be Outkast. Their popularity peaked in 2003 with the album that marked the end of their run, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The double album was released as two solo albums, one for each member. André 3000 soon lost interest in rap or hip-hop, and then the group dissolved after contributing to the film soundtrack for Idlewind, a film in which both members starred. Big Boi has released multiple solo albums throughout the years, but André 3000 has only released one. His 2023 debut solo album was quite different than the iconic duo’s catalog. It was an instrumental, experimental jazz album using woodwind instruments such as the flute.

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When the duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, André 3000 didn’t perform. Instead, Big Boi performed alongside Doja Cat, Janelle Monáe, JID, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike, and Tyler, the Creator.

The White Stripes

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Technically, the White Stripes started in the late 90s, though they’re mostly thought of as a 2000s band. Nonetheless, we shouldn’t be anticipating any kind of reunion from these two. In 2007, the duo quit touring and eventually called it quits entirely in 2011. Since then, Jack White has embarked on a massively successful solo career. Meg White retired from music, purposefully retreating from the spotlight to live a quiet life in Detroit. When the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jack accepted the award while Meg was not present.

SIlverchair

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In the mid-90s, Silverchair served as the bridge between grunge and post-grunge. Initially dubbed “Australia’s Nirvana”, Silverchair proved they were much more than that. Their sound got progressively heavier throughout the late 90s, pioneering the post-grunge movement. Eventually, Silverchair shifted into art rock in the early 2000s. Their final studio album, Young Modern, was released in 2007. Though the album debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA charts, the band never followed up. They played their last live show on May 22, 2010, in Darwin, Australia. One year later, they announced an “indefinite hibernation”. Frontman Daniel Johns has consistently ruled out reunions, leading many to firmly believe it’s unlikely to ever happen.

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