3 90s Britpop Bands That Disappeared After One Album (And Where They Are Today)

Britpop peaked in the mid-to-late 90s, with bands such as Oasis and Blur dominating the genre. They weren’t the only ones, though, as many Britpop bands emerged around the same time. In recent years, with the return of both Blur and Oasis, Britpop has found new life in Gen Z listeners. As many are discovering Britpop for the first time, here are three 90s Britpop bands that disappeared after one album.

The La’s

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Though this band was active for nearly 10 years, they released only one studio album. Despite releasing only one studio album, they penned one of the most iconic Britpop singles. “There She Goes” peaked at No. 13 on the UK Singles chart, and No. 2 on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart. Their 1990 self-titled debut influenced defining 90s Britpop bands such as Oasis. Frontman Lee Mavers was a perfectionist who never achieved the sound he wanted. This stirred tension within the group, which eventually disbanded shortly after the album’s release. Bassist John Power went on to form the Britpop band Cast. Lee Mavers has lived a notoriously reclusive life for decades.

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The Seahorses

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In 1996, guitarist John Squire quit The Stone Roses. Following this, he formed a new group called The Seahorses and released one album in 1997. Do It Yourself features singer Chris Helme and The Stone Roses bassist Stuart Fletcher. Additionally, the album features the song “Love Me And Leave Me”, which was co-written by Liam Gallagher. Their only album went to No. 2 on the UK charts. In 1999, the band went back to the studio to record a follow-up before internal conflicts led to their disbandment. Squire went on to form a band with former members of The Verve, which never materialized. Instead, the members went on without Squire to form The Shining. Squire released two solo albums before returning to The Stone Roses in 2011. In 2024, John Squire released a collaboration album with Liam Gallagher, which debuted at No. 1 in the UK.

McAlmont & Butler

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In 1994, Suede guitarist Bernard Butler and singer David McAlmont joined together to form the duo, McAlmont & Butler. They released their debut, The Sound Of… McAlmont & Butler on November 27, 1995. Their debut single, “Yes”, went to No. 8 on the UK Singles chart. This was soon followed by “You Do”, peaking at No. 17 on the chart. Following the album’s release, the duo went their separate ways, focusing on their individual solo careers. In 2002, they reunited and released a second album, Bring It Back. David McAlmont has released a string of albums collaborating with HiFi Sean: Happy Ending in 2023, Daylight in 2024, and Twilight in 2025. Bernard Butler has released three solo albums, with his most recent being Good Grief in 2024. It peaked at No. 40 on the UK Albums Chart.

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