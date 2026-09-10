3 90s R&B Slow Jams to Set the Mood After Date Night

Are you tired of the same ol’ sex playlists? Isn’t it annoying when all you hear is The Weeknd and his calloused heartthrob shtick? R&B today doesn’t scratch that itch when it comes to high-quality slow jams. It could be that we treat love and sex a lot differently than we do today. We’ve been robbed of the real intimacy that we still long for deep down.

But 90s R&B didn’t have this problem. There’s a reason people fawn over that era of R&B and love. Every throwback party is filled with 90s classics. So why not fill your slow jams with records from that era? We picked three R&B songs that can revitalize your sex playlist for after your next date.

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“Stay” by Jodeci

Long before Jodeci were acolytes of love and sex, they grew up in the church in North Carolina. Their harmonies and devotion belonged solely to God at first. With time, the group got progressively raunchier the deeper they got into their career.

“Stay” marked the first step in their transition to full-blown ministers of love and sex. Before K-Ci and JoJo even sing their verses, the tone is set with Devante Swing’s begging and pleading. “Just for tonight?/And maybe we can do something like/Make love, watch the sunrise,” he dramatically says in the intro.

Eventually, Jodeci would lean fully into “Freek’n You“. But on “Stay”, it was just “make love.”

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“I Can’t Wait Another Minute” by Hi-Five

A great slow jam can’t be all lust. The best ones imbue lust and romance together to create a love that feels like a fever dream. Hi-Five captures this feeling on “I Can’t Wait Another Minute”, where their desire spills out of them. “‘Cuz I’ve been holding back all I feel/I’m for real/’Cuz I can’t wait another minute,” the group sings.

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“Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me)” by Donell Jones

Not every slow jam needs to be sweet and romantic. Sometimes, you just need a record that feels hot and steamy, especially when it’s late enough at night. On “Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me)”, Donell Jones knows that there’s no better time for freaky activities than the 2 to 3 am period at a bar. If you’re out that late, you likely have the same things in mind: sex.

(Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)