3 90s Shoegaze Songs You Should Know if You’re Introverted

Shoegaze fans are typically more reclusive, and that’s alright. They’re safe within the confines of this genre. Even the term shoegaze was derived from a music executive describing the band Moose in the late 80s. The band’s stage presence was motionless, as they peered downward at their shoes throughout the performance. If you’re shy or introverted, the soundscapes created in shoegaze might be your style. If so, these are the 90s shoegaze songs you should know.

“Everybody’s Talkin’” By Moose

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Since we’ve already mentioned Moose’s contribution to the creation of the term “shoegaze”, it’s fitting to begin here. Their 1992 debut album, …XYZ, didn’t reach the chart-topping success of bands in the previous year. 1991 is widely considered the peak of shoegaze, so that may have been the reason this pioneering band didn’t chart as well. Nonetheless, it’s all the more reason why this album deserves a second life. Introverts may resonate with the opening lyrics on “Everybody’s Talkin’”.

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“Everybody’s talkin’ at me / I don’t hear a word they’re saying, only echoes in my mind”

“In A Different Place” By Ride

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Ride is among the major pioneers of shoegaze, along with My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive. Their 1990 debut is one of the earliest examples of shoegaze pulling away from late 90s dream pop, with Ride finding their own identity. Ultimately, they would capitalize on this with their 1992 sophomore album, Going Blank Again, their highest-charting release. As a result, their groundbreaking debut is often overlooked. Introverts and homebodies would mostly resonate with its sincere critiques of the outside world. Especially on tracks like “In A Different Place”.

“Blowing bubbles, lying down / Waiting for the rain to fall / Laughing at the people / Wonder why they always rush, never slow down”

“Dagger” By Slowdive

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As grunge took over alternative music and broke into the mainstream in the US, shoegaze bands like Slowdive contrasted with the movement. Still, they share similarities in their lyrical content. The acoustic-driven album closer from Slowdive’s 1993 album, Souvlaki, captured the singer Neil Halstead’s isolated reality. He and co-lead singer and guitarist Rachel Goswell had recently ended their romantic relationship, though they continue as bandmates. This resulted in most of Halstead’s lyrical contributions being written personally, without the group’s involvement. You can truly hear his emotional withdrawal on this album’s closer.

“The world is full of noise, yeah / I hear it all the time / And me, I am your dagger / You know I am your wound”

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