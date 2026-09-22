3 Album Recommendations if Fiona Apple’s ‘Tidal’ Is Your Go-To Favorite

Fiona Apple debuted in 1996 with Tidal, an album of raw emotion that would become the hallmark of her work. Her refusal, and probable inability, to water down the messy complexities of womanhood made her both beloved and ridiculed. But there’s no denying the intense vulnerabilities she manages to convey with relative ease. For those who are looking for similar sonic experiences, check out these three albums.

‘Bavarian Fruit Bread’ by Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions

Play video

Hope Sandoval made her solo debut, alongside My Bloody Valentine drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig, in 2001 with the album Bavarian Fruit Bread. Under the name Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions, the duo’s debut featured Sandoval’s signature breathy, aching vocals that made Mazzy Star the poster band for yearning. But this next endeavor allowed Sandoval and Ó Cíosóig to experiment beyond the familiar, expected styles of their other bands.

Videos by VICE

While criticisms at the time found Bavarian Fruit Bread too derivative of Mazzy Star, the album is great for Fiona Apple fans searching for their next fix of emotionally gutting music. Like Tidal, this album leaves nothing concealed. It’s a bit more subdued than Apple’s explosive adolescent female rage. But it has a similar deep well of emotion, pulling those feelings straight from the gut.

‘Begin to Hope’ by Regina Spektor

Play video

Regina Spektor is a great listening companion to Fiona Apple in general. Both artists compose mainly on piano, but their work also heavily features unconventional instruments or vocal sound effects. They also have a similar lyrical approach, often crafting inventive imagery and turns of phrase. Spektor tends to lean more toward characters and narratives, however, where Apple’s typical oeuvre is more situational and introspective.

Spektor released Begin To Hope in 2006 as her fourth album. The single “Fidelity” had it climbing the Billboard 200 chart from No. 70 to No. 20. That popularity led to several songs being used in movies, television, and advertising around that time. But the authenticity of Begin To Hope was never dulled despite mainstream co-opting. Both Spektor and Apple have creative integrity in common.

‘Lush’ By Mitski

Play video

Mitski’s Lush is also a wonderful album companion to Fiona Apple’s Tidal, with a lot of that coming down to their lyrical approach. While Mitski’s later works have been more conceptual, her 2012 debut album was crafted with pure emotion. It was written as her junior year project at SUNY Purchase’s Conservatory of Music, but Lush has since become a beloved entry in Mitski’s discography.

Both Tidal and Lush possess a youthful perspective. They messily present all the frustration and misplaced rage that comes with being at the beginning of young adulthood. Fiona Apple was 18, and Mitski was a college student, and they both dig into the experiences of being young women with raw, unfiltered emotion.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images