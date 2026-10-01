3 Albums by Famous Actors That You’ve Probably Never Heard

Some famous actors start bands or release music and are pretty obvious about it. But there are others who do it a bit more quietly. Sometimes so quietly that people may have missed that moment in their careers. Here are three albums from famous actors whose main job outshines their other creative endeavors.

‘The Divine Comedy’ by Milla Jovovich

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As she’s widely known for her breakout role in The Fifth Element and as the face of the Resident Evil films, it can be easy to miss Milla Jovovich’s musical endeavors. But she was making music way before she became a famous actor, beginning around 1988. In 1994, she released her debut album, The Divine Comedy.

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Initially, Jovovich was pitched to SBK Records as a European pop star. The label offered her several pop songs to record, and essentially took total creative control. Jovovich refused to do this and fought to record her own material. The result was The Divine Comedy, consisting of songs she wrote at 16. It’s predominantly acoustic, featuring flute, mandolin, and dulcimer alongside guitar and Jovovich’s emotive vocals. Philosophical, intimate, and earnest, The Divine Comedy is a must-listen for its emotional depth.

‘Dead Man’s Bones’ by Ryan Gosling

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As far as famous actors go, Ryan Gosling is a name almost everyone knows. His ability to embody so many different character types has made him a beloved figure. The fact that he seems like a genuinely nice guy doesn’t hurt either. But he can also add “musician” to his impressive resume, even though this 2009 album isn’t as widely known.

Gosling formed the duo Dead Man’s Bones with Zach Shields, and the two put out a Halloween-themed album in 2009. Dead Man’s Bones may have been a one-off, but it’s a delightfully spooky creation. It was essentially an entire theater production, bringing in the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir. The youthful, often imperfect vocals add a unique element to the album. Really, Dead Man’s Bones is one of those albums that has no business being as good as it is. But it’s still a standout project from a seemingly unlikely source.

‘You’re Speaking My Language’ by Juliette Lewis

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Juliette Lewis is often one of those famous actors you recognize from so many films but can’t always remember her name. She’s known for her work in independent films and for portraying off-beat characters. But in the early 2000s, she formed the garage rock band Juliette and the Licks, notably with Todd Morse of The Offspring on guitar.

The band’s first album, You’re Speaking My Language, was released in 2004. Lewis’ vocals are artfully messy and wild against a garage-punk backdrop. While at times the album may seem like it was created as a concept for a film, it’s still full of effortlessly fun rock tracks. Their second album, Four on the Floor, actually featured Dave Grohl filling in on drums after their original drummer left before recording. This led to an opener spot for a sold-out Foo Fighters show in 2006.

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